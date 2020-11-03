This Video Of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Walking Their Dogs Is Total Mayhem

I might be a horrible person, but I cannot stop laughing at this video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello being walked by their dogs.

All pet owners will relate to the pure chaos of trying to control an excited animal, let alone THREE excited animals.

Check it out...

There's just too much happening, from Shawn's wrangling to Camila literally being pulled to the ground, and the chaotic outbreak after an escaped pup. Wild!

Thankfully, Shawn recently followed a dog trainer on Instagram, so the next time the loved up popstars are spotted with their pooches, it'll hopefully be a little less hysteric.

