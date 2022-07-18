This Video Of Drew Barrymore Twirling In The Rain Is The Purest Thing Ever

She's so right!

Sometimes, you just need to go out and twirl in the rain. That's exactly what Drew Barrymore has done and we couldn't agree more.

Drew took to her TikTok page, showing herself outside, enjoying the rain and not giving two hoots about getting wet!

Drew says we should take advantage of every opportunity to do so and we couldn't agree more!

This isn't the only video of Drew that has gone viral lately. She recently posted about finding a hidden window in her NYC apartment and had all the feels when it was revealed!

18 July 2022

