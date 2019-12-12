This Venue's New Summer Menu Has The Most Drool-Worthy Vegan Dishes And Cocktails We've Seen

Is it the weekend yet?! Because this new menu has us dying for a cheeky cocktail or two with the crew.

The Alma Tavern has just launched a new vegan-friendly menu and even if you're not technically a vegan, some of these dishes look TOO good not to try like the Pulled Jackfruit Burger or Vermicelli Noodle Bowl - YUM.

Did we mention there are also new killer cocktails?

Spruce up your summer days with a Pink Gin Spritz (Pink Gin, Prosecco, soda and strawberries), wind down with Miss New Orleans (spiced rum, passionfruit, bitters and mint) or chill with the Seminyak Sunset (Tequila, passionfruit, orange and lime juice).

The new summer menu is also overflowing with other mouth-watering (meaty) new options, including wood oven Lamb shoulder, Alma Royale Burger, Diavola Porchetta Pizza and much, much more.

The venue also recently underwent a huge revamp so you can now enjoy the enormous beer garden with a retractable roof (uh, how cool) and massive fireplace, bar with multiple spaces filled with a chic interior and comfortable furnishings, a separate restaurant, function spaces and gaming room.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.