PSA: This Drool-Worthy Vegan Stuffed Mac & Cheese Garlic Bread Exists

Square 44 Café has created something we didn’t think was possible, completely vegan mac and cheese stuffed garlic bread sandwich.

Known for their creative specials, Square 44 has once again put out something with their own creative flair, and this time filling a need. With vegan food often limited in variety and a lack of comfort food offerings, this Mac and Cheese dish might be one of their best and most inventive yet.

The vegan cheese is the most intriguing part of this recipe. Vegan cheese itself can be difficult to make and finding a way to create it where it melts effectively is even more challenging. What Square 44 have been able to achieve here can’t be understated, and it looks fantastic. If it tastes even half as good as it looks, you’ll be enjoying every bite.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, you better get in quick, because it’s only going to be around until the 2nd of March.

Square 44 Café is located on 246/264 Grenfell Rd, Surrey Downs 5126. You can check out their Facebook Page for more details on opening times and what specials they are running.

