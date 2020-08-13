This Ungodly Bacon Cocktail Exists & It's Honestly Your Next Breakfast Essential

Yes, you read that right.

The legends at HMBL Tapas Co. have somehow combined two of our favourite things, bacon and cocktails.

Inspired by maple bacon waffles, The Maple Bacon is a brandy-based cocktail with vodka, maple cinnamon syrup, lime and a sliver of crispy bacon.

Ok, when you put it like that we are actually drooling.

And for those non-pork eaters, they also have a vegan-friendly version using vegan bacon.

The cocktail is part of HMBL’s new range of cocktails, available every Friday and Saturday night.

From an Oompa Loompa to a Spicy Margarita, there’s sure to be something that will whet your whistle.

The team are slinging American style toasties, desserts, and a heap of local beers and wines to pair with their hand-crafted cocktails.

Our personal favourite being the spaghetti bolognese toastie, featuring a mix of traditional bolognese, parmesan crust and pesto dip, on sourdough.

Need we say more? Check them out here.

