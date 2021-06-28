This Too Hot To Handle Contestant Almost Left The Show On Day 1!

It turns out a contestant on Netflix's new season of Too Hot To Handle almost walked out on the first day!

Production did a sneakysneaky on the contestants by marketing the show as something completely different called Parties in Paradise and even had a fake host so they wouldn't catch on!

Little did they know they had 12 hours before they weren't allowed to kiss or get frisky. But there's one person in particular who almost packed their bags upon learning their fate.

Melinda Melrose spoke to told Digital Spy that she wasn't happy!

"This cone, she came out of the God damned table, with fog, and I'm just like, 'Alright, this is not happening. I know exactly what this is.

"The moment I saw that cone, because I watched season one, I went, 'Oh hell no.' I was panicking. I was like, yeah, I'm going to go, I'm going to pack my bags real quick. I'm going to go. And leave."

But thankfully, she decided to hang in there and stay longer in Turks and Caicos. But also, who wouldn't?!

You can check out Too Hot To Handle on Netflix now!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!