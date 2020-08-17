This Toasted Marshmallow Martini Is Your New Winter Warmer Cocktail Must!

Forget your usual gluhwein, this new winter warmer cocktail will fill all your needs!

The gin legends at Kangaroo Island Spirits (KIS) have found the perfect balance between a childhood favourite hot choc and cocktail with the Toasted Marshmellow Martini!

That’s right. A gooey marshmallow sits atop a bed of creamy, chocolatey goodness.

And best of all, it comes with a healthy dash of their gin.

But yes, unfortunately, it's only available for a limited time so, we suggest you hop along and try this mouth-watering beverage while you can!

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.