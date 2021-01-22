This TikTok Wrap Hack Is Changing Lives & Lunches

TikTok has done it again! A video has gone viral of user @ellcarter1 showing us her wrap hack where no food falls out of it because it's wrapped to perfection!

Basically, you cut a line halfway down the tortilla and put ingredients on all four triangles. Then, you fold them over each other one by one and it is MAGIC!

Not only that, but then she chucks it on a sandwich press until it's crispy and gawjus.

Here's a visual so you can see it for yourself:

The video has gone viral with over 500,000 views! Everyone is now changing their lives one lunch at a time with this hack. There's people doing pizza wraps, dessert wraps and more...it's everything.

