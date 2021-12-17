This TikTok Hack Will Give You The Perfect High Pony!

The higher the hair, the closer to God! If you like your hair up to the clouds, then we've found the best hack to make sure you have the most voluminous, full and high ponytail.

There's a TikTok hack making the rounds showing the easiest way you can create a gorgeous ponytail and we're now wondering why we haven't thought of this before!

The hack shows you have to put your hair up high and start to wrap your hairband around like a normal pony, but, instead of sealing it off, you do something else.

The comments on the video say it all. One commenter said, "The way my jaw just dropped lol".

Another said "wait that's genius" and "Omg I need to try this"

This is the perfect party pony, and it is party season after all! 

