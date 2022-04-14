This Tie-Dye Egg Decorating DIY Is The Cutest Activity This Easter!

If you're looking for something fun to do this long weekend, this Easter tie-dye eggs DIY is going to be fun for you and the whole family!

Whether you're hosting the family or wanting to give the kids something to do on their school holidays, it's both fitting and fun!

You're going to need:

  • White vinegar
  • Eggs
  • Shaving foam
  • Food colouring
  • Gloves
  • Paper plates & spoon
  • Aluminium foil

Here's how to get dreamy tie-dye eggs: 

@mddesigns16 The results are AMAZING😍 #eggdecorating #dyingeggs #diyproject #eastereggs #easterdecor #easterdiy ♬ original sound - mddesigns16

