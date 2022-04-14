This Tie-Dye Egg Decorating DIY Is The Cutest Activity This Easter!

If you're looking for something fun to do this long weekend, this Easter tie-dye eggs DIY is going to be fun for you and the whole family!

Whether you're hosting the family or wanting to give the kids something to do on their school holidays, it's both fitting and fun!

You're going to need:

White vinegar

Eggs

Shaving foam

Food colouring

Gloves

Paper plates & spoon

Aluminium foil

Here's how to get dreamy tie-dye eggs:

How cute are they?! Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page if you do any fun Easter DIY's this long weekend!

Don't forget to check out all the fancy Easter eggs we're loving this year here!

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android