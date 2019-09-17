This Sydney Bar Is Now Doing Cocktails You Can Share With Your Mates

Gone are the days of the meagre Cosmo and Martini... our nights out are getting more and more creative and now we've found the ultimate location that is going to make you the Queen B in your group.

QT Sydney have just announced a laundry list of new cocktails, including some epic share-creations that are set to impress even the fussiest of drinkers.

Wow your group of friends with the impressive Negroni Fountain that is a sight to behold!

Having sold over 6,000 Negroni’s since launch, QT Sydney’s most-loved crimson drop is now available to share. Served out of a 19th century style vessel, the Negroni Fountain serves four and features QT’s usual suspects of Bulldog Gin, Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth and Campari joined by a hint of Braulio Amaro and garnished with orange wheels.

For something a little more tiki themed, what about the Night Shift that includes Plantation Pineapple Rum?

Another soon to be crowned crowd favourite is Dirty Dick’s Fruit Disco combining the universally loved luminous liqueur Midori, married with Four Pillars Navy strength gin and shaken with house-made matcha syrup, citrus and egg white.

When it comes to snacks you may want to indulge in while you sip your cocktail creation, we just cannot go past the Oyster burger on the food menu. Yes, Oyster BURGER!

Check out the full menu here.

Where - QT Sydney, Gowings Bar & Grill, 1/49 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!