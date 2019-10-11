This ‘Star Wars’ Cooking Range Will Make You Want To Use Your Kitchen

Get ready to use the Force in the kitchen, because French cookware company Le Creuset has just announced that they are releasing a new collection of Star Wars-themed cookware!

Launching on November 1, the limited-edition range features a variety of cookware, from roasters to trivets and more!

Take a look at the range below and get ready to become a Jedi in the kitchen!

Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster

Darth Vader Round French Oven

Global Droid Set

Death Star & Millenium Falcon Trivets 

You can pre-order them online HERE

 

