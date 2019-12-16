This Sleep Trick Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster Tonight

Are sleepless nights just a fact of life for you? Do you spend hours in bed without ever feeling fully rested?

Then we’ve got a new trick for you to try.

This technique is called The ‘The’ Technique – no, really.

The Technique

Close your eyes and relax your head and body. Imagine there is a bright light at the end of a long tunnel in front of you. Focus on that light.

Breathe in and out slowly, doming your stomach as you breathe out and pulling it into your ribs as you breathe in.

While you are breathing, start repeating the word ‘The’ again and again in your mind.

Why It Will Work

Focusing on the light, your breathing and the word ‘the’ will prevent other worries from popping into your mind.

