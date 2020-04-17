This SA Hotel Is Offering Rooms For Just $50 So You Can Finally WFH In Peace

Yes, a four-star hotel has literally just answered all our working from home prayers!

The guys at The Hotel Grand Chancellor are now offering rooms for just $50 a pop.

The ‘Move In’ offer invites guests to a fully refurbished hotel room with free Wifi, your own sanitised private workspace (including an ensuite), free underground parking, a South Australian snack pack, and access to room service, for $50 per day.

Cause, we could all do with a little extra peace and quiet, or just general space away from the chaos of home.

And if you’re keen to stay the night, you can do just that for an extra $50.

To book, call the hotel on 8231 5552.

