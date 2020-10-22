This SA Fashion Designer Is Recycling Old School Uniforms For The Ultimate Muck Up Day Outfit!

Muck up day is a rite of passage for pretty much any high school leaver, so why not do it in style?

Cristina Tridente is an Adelaide fashion designer for Couture + Love + Madness who has started reworking year 12 student uniforms and turning them into designer pieces for muck up day!

Take a listen to find out more below:

