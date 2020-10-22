This SA Fashion Designer Is Recycling Old School Uniforms For The Ultimate Muck Up Day Outfit!

What a great idea!

Article heading image for This SA Fashion Designer Is Recycling Old School Uniforms For The Ultimate Muck Up Day Outfit!

@couturelovemadness_

Muck up day is a rite of passage for pretty much any high school leaver, so why not do it in style?

Cristina Tridente is an Adelaide fashion designer for Couture + Love + Madness who has started reworking year 12 student uniforms and turning them into designer pieces for muck up day!

Take a listen to find out more below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

22 October 2020

Muck up day
school
couturelovemadness
designer
Listen Live!
Muck up day
school
couturelovemadness
designer
Muck up day
school
couturelovemadness
designer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs