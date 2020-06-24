This Puppy Escaped Her Yard and Took a Train All By Herself

Strap yourselves in, this may just be the cutest story to come out of 2020

Meet Evie.

She is a samoyed puppy who lives in Melbourne’s Northern suburbs with her two owners Sasha & Zac.

Evie is a social puppy and loves playing with other dogs at the park, so when she escaped from her yard last week, her owners thought she would be at her favourite spot, the park.

But after hours of searching, putting the word out on social media, they came to find out that not only had Evie hopped on a train, she had actually travelled on it and hopped off at another station.

I know what you’re thinking, how did she tap on? Did she have a Myki? And can we pat this gorgeous fluff ball?!

Here’s what we found out:

