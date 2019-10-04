This Popular Family Beach In Perth Will Get Shark Barrier

Popular family spot, Cottesloe Beach will be getting a protected swimming enclosure in the next few weeks, right in time for summer.

Western Suburbs Weekly revealed the Town of Cottesloe had been looking into the possibility of the installation and have been given the green light.

After hearing concerns from local beach goers around safety, the Town of Cottesloe revealed there's been a barrier built off site by Eco Shark Barrier that is ready to be installed.

