This No Bake Cadbury Creme Egg Cheesecake Will Have Your Mouth Watering!

If you're a Cadbury Creme Egg fan and cannot wait until Easter rolls around every year just so you can get your hands on them, then you are going to LOVE this recipe!

Introducing the No Bake Cadbury Creme Egg Cheesecake by @fitwafflekitchen, and let's just say...our mouths are watering heavily rn!

Eloise Head, who runs the drool-worthy Instagram page, describes her creation as "a thick, buttery digestive base, white and orange vanilla cheesecake, topped with a Dairy Milk chocolate ganache, sprinkled with more Dairy Milk Chocolate and topped with a Creme egg" - UGH, we need this ASAP.

I mean seriously, look at it:

Eloise says you're going to need the following ingredients:

Base

350g Digestive biscuits

170g unsalted butter, melted



Cheesecake

480ml double cream

500g cream cheese

120g icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Orange food colouring



Topping

200g Dairy Milk chocolate

150ml double cream

20g grated chocolate

Creme egg(s)



YUUUUUM! Give it a go for yourself this Easter and 'wow' the fam!

