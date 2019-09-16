This New Burger Joint Will Be Slinging Free Burgers For Three Hours Straight This Thursday

Whether your meal costs $10 or $50, Melbourne's food scene is pretty slick. You can't blame us for wanting to splash out during the week on a scrumptious lunch or delicious dinner. Hello empty wallet...

If you’re already feeling the end-of-the-week pinch, clear your plans for Thursday. It's time for your regular dose of free food!

The peeps behind D’Lish have opened the doors on their new burger joint 300 Grams. It's a pretty special occasion and they are not holding back when it comes to feeding the locals.

Head into the store between 4pm-7pm to grab yourself a free burger, and if you get there early enough, you’ll score a free can of Remedy Kombucha!

If a burger isn’t enough to satisfy your appetite, consider a side like sweet potato fries and southern fried chicken. They've also got sundaes created from a coconut-water based soft serve. Yep, they are vegan!

Where: 300 Grams, 313 High Street, Northcote

When: 4pm-7pm, Thursday 19th September

Still need motivation to get down there? Go here.

The Fox is all about Melbourne – App Store | Google Play

Emma vents about Helena’s almost exit on The Bachelor…