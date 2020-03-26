This Netflix Series Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak Years Ago & We're Deadset Screaming

Prepare yourselves people, if this isn't a major conspiracy theory then we don't know what is.

A 2018 Korean Netflix series called 'My Secret, Terrius' has deadset predicted the Coronavirus pandemic to a bloody tee.

In the last 5 minutes of the 10th episode, a doctor can be seen telling an individual who is accompanying a sick patient that tests have shown a mutant Coronavirus; more dangerous than the previously known strains of the virus, naming 2002 SARS and 2012 MERS diseases.

But wait there's more...

The show's doctor explains that the virus has been tweaked by humans to attack the lungs immediately with a mortality rate of 90% and that its incubation period has been reduced from between 2-14 days to 5 minutes only.

SCREAMING.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 has an incubation period lasting up to 14 days and a mortality rate ranging between 1% to 7% we can see how creepily similar this storyline is...

And just when you thought you couldn't handle any more, the unsuspecting individual replies to the doctor and says, "But that's not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?"

Honestly, that's enough internet for today.

Tune in below to find out all the eerie details you need to know about this show:

