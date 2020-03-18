This Netflix Hack Lets You Watch Movies With Friends In Isolation

Just because social isolation might be coming into play, doesn't mean you need to be alone... especially when it comes to binge-watching movies.

We have found the ultimate Netflix hack so, you can still watch movies with friends while maintaining that minimal social contact, it's a win-win really.

Say hello to Netflix Party.

It is a Google Chrome only extension which lets you watch the same show or movie as your friends at the exact same time!

The extension has reportedly been around for the past few years but has become popular again for obvious reasons.

According to their website, Netflix Party is for "watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone."

Plus, it "synchronizes video playback and adds group chat."

Honestly what more could you ask for? Call the squad!

