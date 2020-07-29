This Mystery-Solving Picnic Is The Perfect Post-Iso Experience

If you just so happen to like a lil bit of mystery and enjoy solving clues, this unique experience is for you!

Thanks to the legends at Amazing Co, now you can explore your own backyard through a mystery picnic, all you need to do is choose the location then they'll look after the rest!

The options include Adelaide Hills, CBD, Fleurieu Peninsula, Henley Beach, Glenelg, McLaren Vale or Barossa Valley.

The self-guided food experience utilises your smartphone to provide you with clues and riddles leading you to collect your picnic ingredients with all the costs covered in the online booking, so there are no sneaky extra fees on the day.

Every experience is unique as local suppliers provide difference produce to each picnic.

Once you’ve visited local artisan producers, you will be lead to a beautiful secret picnic spot to enjoy your food.

The experience is estimated to take three to four hours but if you wish to stay longer you can!

You can specify dietary requirements in the online booking at no extra cost and is available any day of the week. You can book online here.

They also offer a mystery picnic for friends or a family with young children, if you are um, dateless.

