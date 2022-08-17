This Much-Loved Food Critic Was Just Unmasked On The Masked Singer!

We were once again yelling, "take it off!" to our television screens last night with another episode of The Masked Singer Australia blowing our socks off.

This time, we had a brand new mask to unveil, as a wildcard to the competition! This was in the form of Gnome.

Despite Gnome's take on The Monkees I'm A Believer, it was no match for Popcorn's performance!

Led by some perplexing clues, Mel B was sure that Gnome was AFL legend Buddy Franklin, Abbie Chatfield hedged her bets on former The Bachelor Australia star, Tim Robards, Dave Hughes was certain it was tennis player and Wimbledon champion, Goran Ivanisevic, and Chrissie Swan insisted it was Matt Preston, revealing she even had a dream about him the night before!

After officially taking it off, Chrissie kept her winning streak, with the celeb being revealed as Australia’s cravat wearing culinary critic, Matt Preston!

After his unmasking, Matt commented on why he decided to join The Masked Singer Australia saying, "Because it’s so totally wrong…I have no skill in dancing, no skill in singing. It's one of those moments where you just go, ok, I have to do this. I have to do this."

Tune in on Sunday for the next round of Australia’s most bonkers singing competition, The Masked Singer Australia!

