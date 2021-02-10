This Military Secret Could Get You To Sleep In Just Two Minutes

If you often find yourself tossing and turning or staying up for hours playing Candy Crush, then maybe you could try this US army military sleep secret! We're going to believe anything they say because they can fall asleep on battlefield, mmk?!

So, how does it work? Well you have to follow some steps:

1. Relax your face muscles, including your tongue, jaw and the muscles around your eyes.

2. Next, you want to drop your shoulders, followed by your upper and lower arm one side at a time.

3. Breathe out, relaxing your chest. Then follow with your legs, starting from the thighs and working down.

4. Spend 10 seconds trying to clear your mind...then you want to think of one of the three following images:

You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you

You’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room

You say “don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” to yourself over and over for about 10 seconds.

Now you're ASLEEP! Well, apparently it works for 96% of people and it could take up to 6 weeks practice to get it right.

Give it a go and see if it works for you!

The Top 5 Takeaways From The Framing Britney Spears Documentary

Want some goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.