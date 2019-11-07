This Massive Bed Is Big Enough To Sleep Five People At Once

Move over King Beds, this giant bed is big enough to sleep your entire family!

The Ace Family Bed is 365 cm wide - in comparison, the average King Bed is 183 cm wide.

That means for those who have kids, they'll be able to crawl in and sleep next to you without waking you up!

Or for those who just really like stretching out and sleeping diagonally, then this will be the perfect bed for you.

Yes this is giving us flashbacks to the year Big Brother made all the housemates sleep in one giant bed, but honestly it seems like a pretty good way to get comfortable.

