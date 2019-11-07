This Massive Bed Is Big Enough To Sleep Five People At Once

Stretch out!

Article heading image for This Massive Bed Is Big Enough To Sleep Five People At Once

Move over King Beds, this giant bed is big enough to sleep your entire family!

The Ace Family Bed is 365 cm wide - in comparison, the average King Bed is 183 cm wide.  

That means for those who have kids, they'll be able to crawl in and sleep next to you without waking you up!

Post

Or for those who just really like stretching out and sleeping diagonally, then this will be the perfect bed for you.

Yes this is giving us flashbacks to the year Big Brother made all the housemates sleep in one giant bed, but honestly it seems like a pretty good way to get comfortable.

Find out more here

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

We Found Out Whether The Block Houses Are Going To Flood

5 hours ago

Home
Listen Live!
Home
Home
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs