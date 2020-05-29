This Mansion For Sale Casually Comes With A Mini Village In The Basement

Well, I'll be damned! A mansion for sale in Maryland, USA casually comes with a mini village!

The mansion itself is pretty impressive, boasting seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and interiors grand enough for the Princess of Genovia.

But what we're REALLY interested in, is of course, the basement. What's down there?! What storefronts can we find in the village??

Get this - there's even real working classic cars down there. Like, what is this place?!

