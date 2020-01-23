This Long Weekend Forget The BBQ And Devour This Tim Tam Cob Loaf Instead

This long weekend, you can forget your basic Aussie snacks and up the ante with this mouth-watering Tim Tam Cob Loaf.

The legends at The Guildford Hotel have combined two Aussie favourites, the iconic cob loaf and classic Aussie Tim Tams.

The sweet cob is packed with chocolate mousse and ganache, Oreo crumb, with Tim Tams and Fairybread for dipping



This is honestly what dreams are made of! If you want to go the extra mile, you can also pair it with the Guildford’s barbie sanga and you’ve got yourself a serious Aussie themed feast on your hands!

