101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

This Limited Edition 24K Gold Nutella Thick-Shake Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Yes, it's legit sprinkled with gold!

Article heading image for This Limited Edition 24K Gold Nutella Thick-Shake Is What Dreams Are Made Of

50SIXONE

What better way to celebrate world Nutella Day than with the ultimate chocolate gold-encrusted thick shake? 

We'll wait.

The dessert legends at 50SIXONE have really outdone themselves this time. 

Feast your eyes (and bellies) upon this chocolate beast. 

A Nutella thick shake with two house-made Italian zeppoles, a Kinder Surprise, Nutella ice cream and a mini jar of Nutella, sprinkled with 24K gold pebbles.

So, if you are a chocoholic like us you better get on down quick, it's on for a limited time only!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

19 hours ago

50SIXONE
thickshakes
nutella
adelaide
Listen Live!
50SIXONE
thickshakes
nutella
adelaide
50SIXONE
thickshakes
nutella
adelaide
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs