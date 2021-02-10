This Lawyer Couldn't Turn Off A Cat Filter During A Zoom Court Hearing And It's Comedy Gold

The internet has given us something to laugh about, again! Rod Ponton, a lawyer in Texas, rocked up to a Zoom court hearing with a cat filter on...and didn't know how to turn it off.

The video has gone viral on social media and it's almost a minute of pure enjoyment watching Rod try to rid himself of the cute kitten filter...and everyone waiting for his ass to commence the hearing.

Rod said in the video that he was happy to go ahead with the hearing and insisted to the judge, "I'm not a cat" - Well I'll be damned!

You can watch the hilarious video here:

And remember, folks: Rod is not a cat.

