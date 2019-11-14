Have you ever put your fave top in the wash, only to have it shrink into something toddler-size? Those days are DONE!

This laundry hack is about to change everything – and it is super easy!

All you need is a sink with lukewarm water, baby shampoo and 2 bath towels.

Mix the baby shampoo and water together and soak your clothes. Then all you need to do is squeeze out the water gently (don’t wring or rinse!), lay it over a beach towel and roll it up. Once the water is absorbed and your clothing is damp, lay out the other towel, reshape and lay to dry. All done!

If you want to see the full tutorial, check it out here.

