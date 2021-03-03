This Just In, Mystery Flights Are Back & Let's Just Hope We Don't End Up In Canberra!

Only the 90s travel bugs would remember the exciting moment you boarded a mysterious flight!

Well, as it turns out, Qantas has announced that they are officially bringing their mystery flights back by popular demand but for a limited time only.

And by limited we mean it will be a day trip flight to a surprise location with 120 other passengers.

For those who have yet to experience this adventure, all you have to do is book a flight and they'll look after the rest. So you won't know the destination until your aircraft starts to land!

And as you could've guessed, these flights will only run interstate, duh.

So yes, your adventure awaits! You could be sipping chardonnay amongst the grapevines of an award-winning vineyard, dipping your toes in the turquoise waters of a tropical island, or enjoying country hospitality at its finest.

Whatever you end up doing, it will involve a scrumptious lunch!

But be warned, these flights start at $737 per person or if you really want to splash out, fly business for $1579 but you better hope that baggage is included.

Flights will be on sale from the 4th of March (yes, that's tomorrow) and available until sold out with the flights already pre-booked to leave Brisbane on March 27, Sydney on April 18 and Melbourne on May 1. They depart from 7am and return in the early evening.

So, set your alarms and strap yourselves in for the biggest mysterious adventure of 2021, we have a sneaky suspicion that these tickets won't last long!

For more information, head here. Goodluck!

