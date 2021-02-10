This Just In, A New 'Wizard of Oz' Is Officially On Its Way To A Screen Near You!

Wanna feel old? It's been almost a century since we first saw Dorothy and Toto get swept away by a giant magical tornado!

Well, 82 years to be exact.

According to Deadline, the iconic childhood film, The Wizard of Oz is set to finally have a renewed version from New Line Cinema.

It has been confirmed that Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) will be directing the film, which is an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s timeless book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

In an interview with Deadline, Nicole outlined how the modern take on the childhood film will be a "fresh take" on our favourite Kansas girl and the Land of Oz, where it was also hinted that it will pull ideas from parts of Garland’s Wizard of Oz, like the famous ruby red slippers and the yellow brick road, because it wouldn't be a remake without those - duh!

"While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes — the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!" Kassell said.

So while we sit and wait for more news, we suggest you hold onto your red ruby slippers, people, and relive your childhood fantasies by rewatching the original asap!

