This Is Your Chance To Be The Entertainment At A Cowboys Home Game
LOCK US IN!
YouTube Miella Sartori
We’re too excited for the next Cowboys chapter at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, and now you have the chance to be the entertainment!
If you or maybe your children can thigh-stand, back handspring, or tumble (ok we’ve watched too much of Cheer) the Cowboys want you.
Your group has to perform for approximately 90 seconds at a Cowboys home game, with a maximum of 30 performers.
Quick catch, the applications are only open to people over 5 years of age.
The Cowboys have 9 spots to fill, so quickly get your application in before next Monday, February 10 to [email protected].
See full details right here!
LISTEN NOW, HIT 103.1 REFLECTING ON THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THE FLOODS