This Is Why Your Cat Sleeps At The End Of The Bed

Have you ever wondered why cats always sleep at the end of the bed? Could it be because it's comfier there? Or maybe they just want to be as far away from the human as possible?

Animal Health and Behaviour Consultant, Erin Askeland, told POPSUGAR why this happens..and it's not because your cat secretly hates you - it's quite the opposite!

It turns out, they're trying to protect you! "Cats may choose to sleep at the foot of the bed for security and safety, to alert you if they sense a threat, and to protect you", Erin said.

Also, the escape route for the cat isn't as clear if it's at the top of the bed. So, your cat is really your personal security!

We don't deserve pets!

