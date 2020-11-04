This Is Why You Should Look To Princess Di For Your Next Outfit Inspo

Princess Diana will always be known for her role in the Royal Family, her humanitarian work, and of course her style.

An image of the Princess recently went viral, after comparisons were drawn to her outfit and outfits celebrities and fashion icons are currently wearing, almost 30 years later.

Princess Di's casual outfit includes bike shorts paired with an oversized jumper and chunky sneakers. Similar outfits have been seen on the KarJenner crew, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

If Princess Di was serving killer outfits in the 90s, that still stand out today, then it's about time we take a bit more inspiration from one of the most fashionable royals of all time.

THE OVERALLS

Diana wore these straight leg pastel yellow overalls to the Polo in 1981, she finished off the look with a pair of wedges, which is a little controversial in itself, because The Queen has an unofficial ban on wedged shoes. Sometimes you have to break the rules to create a memorable outfit.

THE LOCKDOWN SPECIALTY







Again, ahead of her time, she's rocking everyone's lockdown outfit during a school drop off in 1989, a matching tracksuit. She's gone one step further to add a hat, cowboy boots, and a blazer. If you're wanting to change up your look but you don't want to get out of your lockdown tracksuit, take note.

THE DRESSED UP LOCKDOWN SPECIALTY





The boots and the jumper are back, but this time she's dressed it up slightly, trading out the trackies for jeans.

THE HOLIDAY JUMPSUIT





She rocked this outfit during a holiday in Spain in 1987, and now we all need this for our next luxurious getaway... to Noosa.

THE REVENGE DRESS





We have to mention the Revenge Dress. She broke a lot of 'royal rules' with this one, the neckline and the length of the dress probably had The Queen take her out of the will.



If your partner is going to publicly admit to millions that they were cheating on you, (the 2020 equivalent is probably admitting to cheating during an Instagram live) you need to get a revenge dress.

THE YVAN EHT NIOJ











Princess Di wore this number while she was on her Royal tour of Italy in 1985, this number screams yvan eht nioj





THE 'I NEED THIS RIGHT NOW'





The white on white, paired with a neutral blazer. I don't know where she got this from, but I need the entire outfit.





THE TUX





And finally, she rocks a goddamn tuxedo and looks like a goddess, I predict shares in tuxedos are about to soar.

Princess Di really is a fashion icon, her style, and royal rule-breaking looks, continue to impress even 30 years after she first sported them.

The Royal Family not only has strict fashion rules to adhere to but there's a whole list of strange rules that affect their everyday lives. Wait until you find out why Monopoly is banned in Buckingham Palace:

