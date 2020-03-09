Get Along To The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival!

Celebrate all that the Albanian culture has to offer at the annual Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival on Sunday, March 22 at the Shepparton Showgrounds!

There are so many reasons why you should round up the family & head on over, but here's just a few:

The Harvest Festival is set to entertain audiences with traditional Albanian music, dancing & cuisine, as well as plenty of entertainment for the family with an animal nursery, jumping castles, giant games, face painting & much more - the kids will be spoilt for choice!

We also can't forget the delicious Albanian food available for purchase! You can also look forward to a fruit & vegetable market that offers produce available to buy at wholesale prices, most of which is grown locally in the Goulburn Valley & you can purchase directly from farmers.

While Shepparton locals can bask in the convenience, visitors come from all over to the festival! Better yet, if you're making the journey from Melbourne, why not book a place to stay to really take in all that Shepparton has to offer?

The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is open to absolutely EVERYONE! There's no better reason to experience a new culture or embrace your own!

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: From 11am

Location: Shepparton Showgrounds

Entry to the festival is a gold coin donation or $5 per car.

For more information, simply head to http://bit.ly/SheppAlbSoc