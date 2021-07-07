This Is Why You Need A Hot Air Brush Rn

If there's one hair tool that's doing the rounds on TikTok and social media, it's the hot air brush! 

Forget going to the salon to get an effortless blow dry, when you can DIY at home in just minutes. Not only that, but you can dry AND style your hair in one!

So basically, these tools combine a hair dryer and a round brush with heat so you only need the one tool to do it all. It's also great for hair that's a couple of days old and needs some oomph! 

