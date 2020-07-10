Three Identical Strangers On Netflix Needs To Be The Next Netflix Doco You Watch

It's SO good!

Article heading image for Three Identical Strangers On Netflix Needs To Be The Next Netflix Doco You Watch

While clicking through Netflix one afternoon, I decided to watch this doco I haven't seen pop up before, Three Identical Strangers.

I was instantly interested in the description and decided to click play. It did not disappoint!

So far in 2020, we've seen Tiger King, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, A Secret Love and more, but this one hit differently. It's unlike anything I've seen or heard of before and it's truly a compelling story.

So, if you find yourself stuck in iso or looking for something interesting to watch for 1.5 hours, then make sure you give Three Identical Strangers a go!

Want to know what this doco is all about? Here's what you need to know (no spoilers!):

