Three Identical Strangers On Netflix Needs To Be The Next Netflix Doco You Watch

While clicking through Netflix one afternoon, I decided to watch this doco I haven't seen pop up before, Three Identical Strangers.

I was instantly interested in the description and decided to click play. It did not disappoint!

So far in 2020, we've seen Tiger King, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, A Secret Love and more, but this one hit differently. It's unlike anything I've seen or heard of before and it's truly a compelling story.

So, if you find yourself stuck in iso or looking for something interesting to watch for 1.5 hours, then make sure you give Three Identical Strangers a go!

Want to know what this doco is all about? Here's what you need to know (no spoilers!):

