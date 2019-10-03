This Is Where The New Big Brother House Could Be Located

It's no secret that after we heard the news yesterday that Big Brother could be coming back to our screens in 2020… we literally LOST IT!



This is something that Australia has wanted for a very long time… but tbh, it needs to be like the good old days and bring back all of the feels that we first felt in 2001.

We spoke to 2012 winner Benjamin Norris, and it turns out he had a whole lot of insider goss, including where the new Big Brother house will be located and how it will change the whole show.

Take a listen below.

Listen to our full chat with Ben and find out whether Gretel Killeen will be back to host the show.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!