This Is What Happened Between Princes William & Harry On Diana's Statue Unveiling Day

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including Princess Diana's statue dividing opinions, the rift between Princes William and Harry, new details about a 1997 lunch with Anna Wintour and Princess Diana, and Prince Charles' favourite songs!

Diana's statue is still causing ripples - everyone has an opinion on it. But on the day, everyone had their eyes on Princes William and Harry. The pair seemed to keep their rift at bay on the day, but what happened afterwards? We found out what went down.

Now, new details have emerged about a lunch between Princess Diana, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and Editor Tina Brown, who revealed how Diana's plans for the future are now being mirrored by her son, Prince Harry.

To end things on a lighter note, Prince Charles has shared his favourite songs while appearing on Hospital Radio! You don't want to miss out on hearing about his playlist!

Want the latest royal news? Don't miss the latest episode of LiSTNR's The Royal Record here: