This Is What Dreams Are Made Of: Gordo Is Officially Confirmed For Lizzie McGuire Revival

It’s most definitely time to start belting “HEY NOW, HEY NOW, THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF” because Hilary Duff has just confirmed that actor Adam Lamberg will be reprising the role of Grodo in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival!

The new series, which will follow Lizzie navigating life in New York and LA as she turns 30, already had confirmed the original cast members of Lizzie’s parents and brother Matt. However, the question of whether Gorgo and Miranda would return was still up in the air.

Now, we know Gordo is officially back!

Take a look:

SCREAMING!

“I feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut......hey now, hey now,” Hilary shared on Instagram.

It’s not basic Hilary, it’s true.

Before we get tooo excited, it’s also been confirmed that Lizzie is NOT dating Gordo and is instead in a relationship with a restaurateur who owns a spot in SoHo.

In an interview with Vulture before Adam’s involvement was confirmed, Hilary explained,

“Ah! I feel like them not being together is what was so good … it’s that one person that you’re like, Was he the one? Is it ever going to be? You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope he’s going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

We know this just means more tension between the two and we’re here for it!

The new Lizzie McGuire series will be released exclusively on Disney+ in 2020.

Now, we'll just wait for Miranda's return...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.