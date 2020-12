32 seasons and 639 episodes, The Simpsons is a mammoth show and has had an impact on pop culture for decades.

Think that you're the biggest Simpson fan you know? Get some fellow Simpsons fans together and see who actually takes the crown as the biggest Simpsons fan with our Hit Trivia:

Want more trivia? Check out more here:

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network