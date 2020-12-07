This is the Remarkable Impact The Queen's Gambit Has Had Globally

You've either seen The Queen's Gambit, or you've heard about the show, the Netflix miniseries is winning audiences right across the world.

The seven-part miniseries debuted on the streaming service on October 23 and follows the story of child chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, as she becomes the World's Greatest Chess Player.

Although the Netflix series has only been available to audiences for six weeks, it has become the streaming services' most-watched limited series to date, and in that time has made a global impact, that is incomparable to tv shows in modern history.

This is what the show has achieved in just seven episodes:

