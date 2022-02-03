This Is The Meal Victoria Beckham Has Eaten Everyday For 25 Years

David Beckham has revealed his wife, Victoria, has eaten the same meal for 25 years!

In restaurant founder and chef Ruth Rogers' podcast, The River Cafe's Table 4, Beckham spoke about his relationship with food, and revealed his wife's strange eating habits.

"She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that," he said with a laugh.

The former Spice Girl has eaten fish and vegetables for 25 years. Image: Instagram The former Spice Girl has eaten fish and vegetables for 25 years. Image: Instagram

The former pro footballer revealed Victoria has only ONCE eaten from his plate during their 22-year marriage.

"The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing…it was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!", he explained.

Victoria Beckham has made headlines in the past due to her strange eating habits, previously revealing her comfort food was a piece of wholegrain toast with salt on it.

The star also celebrates her birthday with a cake made from fruit every year.

We don't know how she has the willpower, but whatever makes her happy!

The Beckham's Documentary Has One Major Difference To Celebrity Reality TV Shows

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!