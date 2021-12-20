This Is Officially The Favourite Christmas Song Amongst Dogs!

A survey has been done giving us the real gift this Christmas: the favourite Christmas song amongst dogs!

Guide Dogs UK surveyed 1,000 dog owners about their fave song, and Wham!'s Last Christmas came in at #1, earning 10% of the vote!

#2 was the iconic Jingle Bells at 9%, followed by All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey at 6%.

It also seems like our dogs are literally party animals, with the survey saying they like upbeat songs rather than instrumentals or quieter songs.

It also found 90% of dogs like music and it makes 23% energetic and it helps 11% get to sleep!

There you have it. Enjoy playing all the Christmas songs for your dogs!

This Is Officially Australia's Favourite Christmas Movie!

