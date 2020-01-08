This Is How You Can Help Zoos Victoria With Wildlife Support In Bushfire Zones

One thing we are all concerned about in the wake of the devastating Victorian bushfires is the status of our local wildlife.

Two Zoos Victoria staff, Healesville Sanctuary’s Dr Leanne Wicker and veterinary nurse Evie Tochterman, are helping provide veterinary support and wildlife triage at Mallacoota in East Gippsland. They are working with other wildlife carers through the Victorian Government's Incident Control Centre.

“Despite their injuries and trauma, the bravery shown by the koalas and wildlife at Mallacoota is inspiring,” Dr Wicker said.

Zoos Victoria has established a Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, with 100% of funds going towards supporting the wildlife affected by the bushfires. You can donate HERE.

And while many of us would love to be able to help in person, we need to be very careful about making sure our wildlife get the best care possible. Social posts shared by Zoos Victoria explained the best ways for us to help if we do come across bushfire-affected wildlife.

“As a voice for wildlife, Zoos Victoria is devastated by the impact of these fires on precious wildlife and their habitat,” Zoos Victoria CEO Dr Jenny Gray said.

“Across the nation’s bushfire-affected areas, it is estimated that as many as 500 million animals, including critically endangered species, have already perished in the bushfires. The full impact is impossible to determine at this early stage.

“Many people are asking how they can help affected wildlife. At the moment we are focussed on getting veterinary supplies and skilled staff to the bushfire sites.

“As always, the Australian Wildlife Health Centre at Healesville Sanctuary is available for anyone requiring specialist veterinary care for injured or unwell wildlife.”

