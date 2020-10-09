This Is How Everyone Can Get Involved In Movember This Year

Movember is fast approaching, and there's no better time to think about how you can get involved.

Movember's goal is to reduce reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and halving the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030. Now's the time for us to do what we can for our fathers, partners, brothers, sons and friends.

By taking part in Movember, you are contributing to changing the face of men's health. You're raising awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

And there are more ways to get involved than you might think. Here's what you can do this Movember:

Grow A Moustache

It's the obvious one, and it's where Movember comes from. Throughout the month of Movember, grow a moustache to raise funds and awareness for men's health. Any Mo counts. Whether it's a Patchy One, an Oddly Sexy One, or a Scruffy One - It’s the most important Mo you’ll ever grow. Find out more here.

Move For Movember

Get yourself moving, get fit and raise money for men's health at the same time. The idea is to run or walk 60km over the month. Why 60? Because we lose 60 men to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. Find out more here.

Host A Mo-Ment

Gather your friends and host an event - either in person, or virtually! Share a meal, play trivia on Zoom or just do whatever it is that your group of friends enjoys most. You'll be able to have fun and raise money at the same time. Find out more here.

Mo Your Own Way

It's time to test yourself by creating your own challenge. It could be hiking a mountain, riding a wave, or simply just pledging to kick a bad habit. You can do it anywhere, and over any length of time. Find out more here.

Support Someone Else

If you've got friends taking part in any Movember challenges, or you just want to support the movement and help to make a difference, there are multiple ways you can donate. Find out more here.

