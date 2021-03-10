This Is How A Woman Caught Her Partner Cheating With A Fitbit!

You know the classic cheating stories, right? Maybe the innocent party saw messages they weren't supposed to see, maybe they caught their partner in the act with someone else etc.

Buuut, have you heard of catching someone cheating via Fitbit?! That's right, the activity tracker that's worn to track distances you exercise, calories you burn and take in, monitors your heart rate and sleep quality has ANOTHER use.

You see, A dating guru responded to a TikTok that asked people to share the moment they knew their relationship was over and Nadia Essex said, "Oh honey, I've got a doozy".

She went on to explain:

“When my ex-boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and thought, let me make him some breakfast...and I got a notification on my Fitbit.

“The Fitbit that we had synced together said that between 2 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the morning, he had burned over 500 calories."

HmMmMm ain't that SUS?!

Thank you, Fitbit, for being so loyal.

