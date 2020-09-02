This Is Everything We Know About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy is being released in 2021, here's what we know about the film

It's been 20 years in the making, but a sequel for Space Jam is being made and will grace our screens in the middle of next year.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a revamped version of the 1996 film, which will follow the Tune Squad in another epic basketball match, but this time starring LeBron James instead of Michael Jordan, and with updated basketball jerseys.

James will star alongside Don Cheadle in the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee, and we are set to see a few more famous names and characters.

Although Warner Brothers has remained tightlipped about the full cast, videos have leaked which suggests we will see some famous characters from our childhood take on the Tune Squad.

Here's what we know so far:



