Fricken Chicken opens at Capital Brewery

Fricken Chicken has perched itself at everyone's favourite Fyshwick hangout, with its food van now located at the Capital Brewing Co. every Thursday through to Sunday.

Operating between 11:30am and 9pm, it's got all your favourites from boxes, burgers and wings to salads and kids meals with gluten free and vegan options also available.

The van will be slinging out tasty fried goods every week throughout the summer.

It's just the latest addition to the ever growing Dairy Road precinct, which of course includes the Capital Brewery, Brod Burger, Ramen Daddy & the Suny Cereal Bar.

The precinct is also home to a number of other workshop and entertainment establishments - all of which you can find here.